MILLSBORO, Del. - Millsboro Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened early March 25 in the 300 block of Old Landing Road.
At approximately midnight, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, police made contact with the victim, who said the assault had just occurred at that location. Because of the immediate report, officers secured the scene quickly and collected "key evidence", according to police.
Through the investigation, police identified Anthony Wade, 63, as the accused rapist. Wade, who was on probation at the time, was taken into custody and charged with Rape in the Second-Degree.
Police said Wade was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $60,000 secured bail.
Millsboro Police credited the quick response of officers and the victim’s decision to report the crime right away. Anyone with information is asked to contact Millsboro Police at 302-934-8174 or email Lt. Jonathan Zubrowski at Jonathan.Zubrowski@cj.state.de.us.