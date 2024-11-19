Dog

The Millsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Isaiah Lecates, who is wanted in connection with the theft of a dog from a victim’s property. (Millsboro Police Department)

MILLSBORO, Del. – The Millsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Isaiah Lecates, who is wanted in stealing a dog from a senior woman. Police have also identified someone underage also involved in the incident.

Lecates is facing charges of theft under $1,500 with a victim who is 62 years or older, a Class G Felony and conspiracy in the second degree, also a Class G Felony. (Millsboro Police Department)

The dog was stolen from a home in Millsboro

Police encourage anyone with information about Lecates’ whereabouts or the stolen dog should contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. 

