MILLSBORO, Del. – The Millsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Isaiah Lecates, who is wanted in stealing a dog from a senior woman. Police have also identified someone underage also involved in the incident.
Lecates is facing charges of theft under $1,500 with a victim who is 62 years or older, a Class G Felony and conspiracy in the second degree, also a Class G Felony.
Police encourage anyone with information about Lecates’ whereabouts or the stolen dog should contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174.