MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department is warning residents about fundraising flyers being mailed to homes from the “United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association.”
According to police, the flyers request donations for “Emergency Police Funds.”
Millsboro police say the department is not conducting any fundraising campaigns and has not authorized or issued any donation requests through mailed flyers, phone calls or online solicitations.
Police are encouraging residents to carefully review any donation requests before contributing and to research organizations independently if they have questions about legitimacy.
Anyone with concerns about a solicitation claiming to represent the Millsboro Police Department is asked to contact the department directly.