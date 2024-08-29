DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries at a Long Neck business.
Delaware State Police say the burglaries occurred at Poppy's Produce on Aug. 17, 19 and 26. Troopers say a gate was damaged and food and drinks were stolen.
The suspects, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, both from Millsboro, turned themselves in at Troop 4. They have been charged and released to the custody of their guardians.
The charges include Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony), Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony), Theft under $1,500 and Criminal Mischief.
Detectives are continuing their investigation and are working to identify additional suspects involved in the burglaries. Anyone who has information regarding this case should contact Detective W. Saylor at 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.