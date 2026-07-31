MILLSBORO, Del. - Millsboro town leaders will consider applying for state grant funding that could help move plans for a new community park.
The town council is expected to discuss Monday, Aug. 3, whether to apply for funding through Delaware's Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Trails Program to help pay for a parking lot at the planned Route 24 Community Park.
The proposed park would be built west of Route 113, across from Godwin School Road, according to town leaders.
As Millsboro continues to grow, town leaders have said the park is intended to expand recreational opportunities for people.
Earlier this year, the town sought public input on what features should be included in the park. Suggestions included amenities such as upgraded playground equipment, walking trails, athletic fields and other recreational features.
Some locals said they believe the park would provide a safe place for children and families to gather.
"I think it'll be good," sais Matthew Deitch, from Millsboro. "I've been hearing there's been some vandalism with the kids, I guess, having nowhere to go and just riding their bikes around the neighborhood. So it's a safer place for the kids to be."
Not everyone supports the current vision for the project. Pamela Clark, who lives nearby, said she believes the proposed location would not provide the atmosphere she expects from a community park.
"I'm not too happy about that," she said. "I don't like the fact that you're going to be seeing houses. I don't think it'll feel like a park."
Others said the specific amenities are less important than creating additional public spaces as the town grows.
"We need parks, we need places for people to go," Deitch said. "It's a nice area, and we need more than just a neighborhood."
If approved by the Town Council, the grant application would seek state funding to help advance the project, though the future park has not yet been officially named.