MILLVILLE, Del. - After multiple delays, construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Roxana Road and Powell Farm Road is expected to begin this week, with some residents eager to see the project completed while others question its potential impact on traffic.
The intersection, currently a four-way stop, is expected to close for approximately 45 days beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The closure was originally scheduled to begin Nov. 2 before being pushed back to Nov. 16. Following additional delays, DelDOT now expects work to begin Nov. 25.
Some Millville neighbors say they are ready for construction to move forward.
"Get it done, get it over with," Javier Williams says.
"If it's already been approved, let's move on," Henry Hering tells CoastTV.
Hering, who lives in the Millville by the Sea community, believes the roundabout could improve safety as development continues to grow in the surrounding area.
"I'm used to roundabouts from where we originally lived, and they seem to work out pretty well. And that's why I'm thinking it's probably going to move the traffic a little faster and hopefully avoid any accidents with the four-way," Hering says.
According to DelDOT, roundabouts can reduce fatal crashes by 90% and pedestrian crashes by 30% to 40%.
However, not everyone is convinced the new traffic pattern will improve conditions.
Williams expressed concerns that roundabouts could create additional confusion depending on how drivers navigate them.
"Anti-roundabout, I feel. 'Cause the roundabouts, I feel, could create more chaos in a way, cause its like it depends on the driver coming around the roundabout. Some drivers ain't gonna want to stop," Williams says.
Despite differing opinions on the project, construction is expected to move forward following the repeated postponements.