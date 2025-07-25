MILLVILLE, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred early Thursday at Marley’s Smoke Shop in Millville.
On July 24 around 1 a.m., Ocean View Police Department officers and troopers responded to an alarm at the business, located at 35831 Atlantic Ave. Police said the front door had been forcibly entered.
Detectives said four people, all wearing gloves and covering their faces, broke into the shop, ransacked it and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. Troopers say they then ran away in two unknown cars.
The Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is asking anyone with information or who may have seen suspicious activity to contact Detective M. Aberman at 302-752-3807. Tips can also be sent via private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.