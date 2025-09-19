MILLVILLE, Del. - People in Millville and surrounding neighborhoods may notice an increased number of fire trucks on the road this weekend as the Millville Volunteer Fire Company conducts a large-scale training exercise.
The drill is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will involve multiple fire companies. Firetrucks will primarily be traveling along Burbage Road, Windmill Drive, Roxana Road, Summerwind Boulevard and Brandywind Drive, according to Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
The training will focus on rural water supply, a critical operation for fire companies in areas without fire hydrants. Tanker trucks will shuttle water to simulate conditions during large fires where water must be transported to the scene.
“This training is needed to manage situations where fire hydrants are not readily available for large fires,” the department said in a Facebook post.
The fire company noted that no units will be operating in an emergency status during the drill. Fire police will be stationed along the routes to direct traffic as needed. Homeowners associations in the affected neighborhoods have been notified of the exercise.