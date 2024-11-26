MILTON, Del. - The Milton Chamber of Commerce has issued a warning to its members about a fraudulent email scam requesting donations for "Veterans Hospice Care" on behalf of the chamber.
According to the Chamber, the emails are entirely fake and are not associated with the organization. An example of the scam email has been shared by the chamber to help members identify and avoid falling victim to the fraud.
Recipients of these emails are urged to take immediate action by the chamber:
- Do not respond to the sender
- Report the email as spam to your email provider
The Chamber emphasizes that they do not solicit donations via email for causes such as "Veterans Hospice Care."
If you receive a suspicious email claiming to be from the Milton Chamber of Commerce or requesting donations, contact the Chamber.