MILTON, Del. - The Milton community came together to honor longtime local business owner John Lehne with memorial bike racks, recognizing his contributions to the town.
Lehne spent years as the owner of 302 Fitness, which later became 302 Bicycles, in downtown Milton. He was also known for organizing an Easter egg hunt around town.
Lehne died in January 2024 after battling a rare form of cancer. The bike racks were donated by Lehne when his store closed, according to John's wife Emily.
"Completing his final contribution to the town was truly a community effort, which is what Milton is all about and what makes this town special! We're thankful for the community for remembering him and honoring his legacy; and I know he is smiling," said Emily Lehne.
302 Powdercoating donated its services to clean and paint the racks black, while Arena Signs donated memorial plaques. The Town of Milton installed the racks.
One rack was placed outside the former bicycle shop and another will be placed in the new parking lot on located at the corner of Union Street and Magnolia Street. Councilman Scotty L. Edler and Mayor John Collier were among those who attended the dedication.
"This has been a long time coming. We worked with John, and after his passing, Emily, to ensure his memory would live on through his passion for the Town of Milton and biking," said Edler.