MILTON, Del.- A proposed Dairy Queen on Route 16 will have to wait after town officials decided to delay approval of the project.
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission tabled a preliminary site plan application for the fast-food restaurant, which would be located in front of the Cypress Grove housing development. During a Jan. 21 meeting, commission members agreed that Dairy Queen must provide additional information before the project can proceed.
Specifically, the commission requested details on the restaurant's lighting plans and depictions of water and sewer lines. Another major concern was the proposed location of the loading area, which would sit in the middle of the drive aisle between Dairy Queen and its neighboring business, Dunkin’.