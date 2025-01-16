MILTON, Del. - The town of Milton is seeing more businesses eyeing space along Broadkill Road, sparking mixed reactions from locals as plans for a Dairy Queen are set to be discussed at a planning and zoning meeting next week.
A Dunkin’ Donuts is already slated for the area, but the addition of a Dairy Queen has some residents concerned about preserving the town's historic charm.
Deb Karr-Francis, a local, expressed doubts, stating the town should maintain its aesthetic and culture.
"Make it appropriate to the atmosphere and the community’s history," Karr-Francis said.
On the other side, Rick Schuster of nearby Lewes welcomed the idea of more dining options.
"The more choices I have nearby, the better," he said.
Schuster argued that while Milton is historic, choice and convenience should take precedence.
This debate comes amid a growing presence of chain businesses in the area, including a recently added McDonald’s and a self-storage facility. The town’s planning and zoning commission will consider the Dairy Queen proposal during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on January 21.
As Milton continues to grow, the future of its commercial development remains uncertain, with local residents weighing the balance between preserving its character and embracing economic expansion.