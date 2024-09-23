MILTON, Del. - Milton Elementary School has been recognized with the 2024-2025 Sapphire Award for Excellence in School Counseling.
Milton Elementary, along with five other schools in Delaware were awarded. According to the Department of Education, the award recognizes school counseling programs that are comprehensive, data-informed and designed to serve all students.
Officials say Mindy Adams, Milton Elementary’s school counselor and the Delaware School Counselor Association’s current School Counselor of the Year, is committed to forming relationships with her students, families, staff and community. The department says Adams uses data to drive early interventions to improve student attendance, behavior and academic performance.
“These schools have shown their commitment to students by providing high-quality school counseling services,” said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick.
According to the department, research indicates that school counseling programs aligned with the American School Counselor Association’s (ASCA) National Model improve student outcomes.
This recognition marks the first time a school in the Cape Henlopen School District has earned the Sapphire Award. Milton Elementary is now also eligible to apply for ASCA’s prestigious Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) award.