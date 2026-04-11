Donation Boxes

The Milton Fire Department is introducing voluntary donation boxes for public parking at its grass and gravel lot. (Milton Fire Department)

MILTON, Del. — The Milton Fire Department has installed new donation boxes as an option for parking in its grass and gravel lot.

The department said the donation boxes were recently installed to give residents and visitors an option to contribute while using the lot during local events and business gatherings. The department has historically allowed public parking without charge.

Fire officials said the system is intended to provide convenient access to downtown while supporting the department’s operations. They added that attendants may be present to manage parking during larger events in the future.

The department also reminded the public that the nearby asphalt lot is reserved exclusively for firefighters to ensure emergency responders have reliable access to parking at all times.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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