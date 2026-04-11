MILTON, Del. — The Milton Fire Department has installed new donation boxes as an option for parking in its grass and gravel lot.
The department said the donation boxes were recently installed to give residents and visitors an option to contribute while using the lot during local events and business gatherings. The department has historically allowed public parking without charge.
Fire officials said the system is intended to provide convenient access to downtown while supporting the department’s operations. They added that attendants may be present to manage parking during larger events in the future.
The department also reminded the public that the nearby asphalt lot is reserved exclusively for firefighters to ensure emergency responders have reliable access to parking at all times.