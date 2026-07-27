MILTON, Del. - The Milton Fire Department is reminding drivers to yield during emergency volunteer responses as some locals don't recognize urgent firefighter car signals.
According to the department, volunteer firefighters rely on their personal vehicles to reach the station during an emergency. To signal to other drivers that they are responding to an urgent call, they turn on hazard flashers, pulse their high beams, and activate dashboard strobe lights.
The department says checking the rearview mirror regularly helps spot approaching responders early. When spotted, use the turn signal and safely ease your car over to the right shoulder.