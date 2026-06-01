MILFORD, Del. — A Milton man is facing multiple felony charges after Milford police investigated two theft incidents reported May 27.
Milford police said officers were called around 11:03 a.m. to the Shell station in the unit block of South DuPont Boulevard for a reported theft. Police said the victim reported that a man wearing a mask attempted to steal merchandise before leaving southbound on South DuPont Boulevard in a blue vehicle with the registration plate covered.
About seven minutes later, officers responded to a second theft at the Dollar Tree in the 28000 block of Lexus Drive. Police said the victim and witnesses provided the same suspect and vehicle description. The suspect reportedly left northbound on South DuPont Boulevard. Officers searched the area but did not find the vehicle.
Police said no force was used or implied in either incident.
Detectives later identified the suspect as David L. Harmon, 35, of Milton, and obtained an arrest warrant. Police said detectives went to Harmon’s home in the 25000 block of Williams Farm Road, where he was taken into custody without incident. Police said Harmon was wearing the same clothing seen during the earlier incidents.
During the arrest, detectives said they found suspected powder cocaine and heroin on Harmon. Police said a search warrant was later executed at the home, leading to the seizure of a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, 49.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.
Police said the handgun was confirmed to be stolen, and Harmon was determined to be prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Police said Harmon was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Department of Correction on $199,400 secured bail. He was also issued no-contact orders with the victim businesses and is scheduled to appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing.