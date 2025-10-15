Milton man charged with strangulation, child endangerment after domestic incident

MILTON, Del. - A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a domestic incident that involved strangulation and the presence of children in a Milton residence, according to the Milton Police Department.
Police say officers responded to a home on Pine Street at approximately 12:40 a.m. Monday for a domestic incident in progress. Upon arrival, officers learned a physical altercation had occurred, during which the victim was strangled. Children were present in the residence at the time of the incident, Milton police said.
The suspect, identified by Milton police as Tyler Graham, had left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.
At approximately 7:20 a.m., Graham was taken into custody and formally charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and endangering the welfare of a child, Milton Police said.
Graham was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was issued a no contact order with the victim and given $11,000 cash bail. He was then committed to Sussex County Correctional Institution.