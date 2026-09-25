MILTON, Del. - A Milton man has been indicted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges and could face at least 15 years in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware.
A federal grand jury returned the indictment Sept. 10 against David Harmon, 35. The Department of Justice allege Harmon possessed 28 grams or more of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute it in May. Prosecutors also allege he unlawfully possessed a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Harmon appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon on Sept. 24 for his initial appearance and arraignment. He pleaded not guilty, and Fallon ordered him detained pending trial.
The indictment charges Harmon with:
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
- Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person
- Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking
If convicted, Harmon faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that actual sentences for federal crimes are typically below the maximum penalties and that a district court judge would determine any sentence using federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Baltimore Field Division investigated the case with assistance from the Milford Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin B. Smith and M. David Tambussi are prosecuting the case.