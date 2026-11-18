MILTON, Del- A new effort is underway in Milton to make the town's roads safer for everyone. The town of Milton is working on a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan aimed at identifying dangerous areas and reduce crashes.
On Wednesday night, The Milton Parks and Recreation Committee will discuss the progress of the plan. For many locals, safety is a top concern.
David Luvy drives Milton's roads everyday for work, and say they aren't safe. "I believe they're overcrowding. There's too many. The population here in instead of Delaware is over overwhelming."
The goal of the Safe Streets and Roads For All is to reduce the amount of serious and deadly crashes. The grant-funded project will look at Milton's road conditions and local feedback.