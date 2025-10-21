MILTON, Del. - The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously this week to approve the final site plans for a new Dunkin' drive-thru location at 403 Broadkill Road.

Dunkin Rendering

This particular Dunkin Donuts would include a drive thru, according to plans submitted to the Milton commission. (W.F. Horn Architect)

The new coffee and donut shop will sit just down the road from the McDonald’s that opened last year and next to the proposed Dairy Queen, continuing a trend of national chains expanding into the small Delaware town.

The decision marks a significant step forward for the project, which has sparked mixed reactions among residents.

"I understand there's a demographic that is bummed because of that," local, Scottie Johnson, said. "But I also think, you know, growth is... it's inevitable. So we might as well embrace it."

Others raised concerns about the impact on local traffic.

"How are they getting out from there? Back on to 16?" questioned, Fred Doughty. "What's that going to do with the traffic on 16?"

Despite differing opinions, the commission's vote signals that plans for the Dunkin' are moving forward. No official opening date has been announced.

