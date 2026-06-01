MILTON, Del. - The Milton Theatre has announced the return of Milton Pride, its annual celebration of diversity, inclusion and community, scheduled for Saturday, June 13.
The event, themed "Center Stage: Loud, Proud, and Live," will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Milton Theatre and will feature live entertainment, local organizations, artisans and food vendors.
"In our little corner of the world, LOVE leads the way," said JP Lacap, Marketing Director. "With Center Stage: Loud, Proud, and Live, we are turning up the volume on acceptance, kindness, and community. This is a celebration for everyone, and we are thrilled to bring people together once again to shine bright and celebrate exactly who we are."
The festival's entertainment lineup includes:
- 4 p.m. — Mama’s Black Sheep, featuring Ashland Miller and Laura Cerulli, performing country, rock, soul and blues music.
- 5:30 p.m. — Magnolia Applebottom & Friends, featuring a drag performance by the Mississippi-based cabaret entertainer.
- 6:45 p.m. — The Boy Band Project, winner of the 2019 Broadway World Award for Best Group, performing reimagined pop hits with a Broadway-style presentation.
The festival will also host community organizations, including Sussex Pride and CAMP Rehoboth, along with local artisans and food vendors.
The theatre is also encouraging community members and businesses to participate in a "Paint the Town Rainbow" initiative throughout Pride Month by displaying rainbow or Pride flags.
According to organizers, Milton Pride 2026 is a rain-or-shine event. Admission is free, though attendees are encouraged to pre-register online for a wristband. Outside food, drinks and large bags will not be permitted.
Additional information, volunteer registration and donation opportunities are available online.