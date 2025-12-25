MILTON, Del. — The annual Holly Festival brought holiday cheer to Milton, drawing families for shopping, seasonal food and visits with Santa Claus. The event featured a wide range of vendors offering handmade crafts, festive decorations and holiday treats.
First-time attendees Rachel Gutshall and her daughter, Alyss, said they enjoyed the festival.
“We’ve got a lot of good vendors. There’s a variety in here, and it’s fun,” Gutshall said.
Shoppers browsed items ranging from beach-themed ornaments to desserts and home décor, including wreaths and floral arrangements created by members of the Milton Garden Club. Garden Club President Ingrid Bogen said the Holly Festival is one of the group’s largest fundraisers of the year.
“We started making everything, and the room just smelled like Christmas,” Bogen said. “We had Christmas music and people were happy. It was fun.”
The festival also celebrated Milton’s history as the former holly capital of the world, with community members invited to learn more at the town’s history museum. Santa’s Village was another popular attraction, with children lining up to meet Santa Claus.
“I just love my house this year and all the vendors,” Santa Claus said. “I’m going to try to sneak around and see if there’s anything I can take home to Mrs. Claus.”