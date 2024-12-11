Milton’s McDonald’s is now open for business

MILTON, Del. - The new McDonald’s in Milton officially opened its doors Dec. 11 at 7 a.m. The restaurant, located at 102 Broadkill Road, faced a long journey to completion after it was initially proposed in October 2022.
The project was unanimously approved by the Milton Town Council in June 2024. However, the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission initially rejected the preliminary site plans, citing concerns that the proposed design clashed with the town’s historic aesthetic.
Some locals worried the new McDonald’s would increase traffic congestion at the busy intersection of Broadkill Road and Route 16 and detract from the town’s small-town charm.
However, others welcomed the convenience, noting the need for more dining options in town. Supporters argued that having a fast-food restaurant nearby would save locals a trip to the frequently congested Coastal Highway.