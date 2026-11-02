MILTON, Del. - The town of Milton is taking steps toward potentially banning data centers, with the Town Council voting to schedule a public hearing for Jan. 4 to consider a proposed moratorium on the facilities.
Although Milton has not received any applications from data centers looking to move into town, Mayor John Collier said town leaders want to explore the potential effects before making a decision.
The proposed ordinance cites concerns about noise levels and the potential impact data centers could have on the power grid.
Some people in Milton have expressed opposition to the facilities, citing concerns about their effects on the community.
"I don't think anybody wants them because we're finding out more and more about the problems that they will create in a community," said Margie Pease
Collier said the town must weigh those concerns against the potential economic benefits of bringing new businesses to Milton.
"First of all, whether we want one or not. And then what would be the benefit of having one? You know, Milton right now doesn't have any significant employers other than the school district and the brewery. And if you really want to build a great community, you've got to have employers."
Collier also emphasized that data centers can vary significantly in size, meaning some facilities could potentially be more suitable for Milton than others.
"There's a lot of misinformation out there. What I've learned is data centers can be as small as 10,000ft², or they can occupy 100 acres. Well, there's got to be something in between that spectrum that would fit here."
The proposed ordinance will go before Milton's Planning and Zoning Commission before the public hearing. Town leaders want the commission to examine what data centers could mean for Milton and what such developments might look like if they were proposed.
The discussion also comes as Milton looks ahead to updating its comprehensive plan in 2028. Town leaders want to determine how data centers might fit into the community's long-term development.
The public hearing on the proposed data center moratorium is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2027.