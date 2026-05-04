Scarlet Oaks

Milton officials set a public hearing to consider annexing 5 acres for commercial use within the proposed Scarlet Oaks development between Shingle Point Road and Harbeson Road.

MILTON, Del. - Milton town council on Monday night took an action on the proposed Scarlet Oaks development, voting to schedule a public hearing on a planned commercial component within the project.

Council members accepted an advisory opinion from the planning and zoning commission and agreed to move forward with a hearing on the annexation of about 5 acres intended for commercial use.

The larger Scarlet Oaks project, proposed by Ribera Development, LLC, is planned for a 50-acre parcel between Shingle Point Road and Harbeson Road. The residential portion, annexed into town in 2023, calls for 163 housing units, including 64 single-family detached homes and 99 single-family attached homes, as well as a clubhouse and a shared-use path. The site is zoned R-1 residential.

The developer's representative said Monday that project plans also include improvements along sections of Harbeson Road and a new crosswalk connecting toward Mariner Middle School. A traffic impact study from DelDOT was not required for the proposal, according to the developer's representative.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

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