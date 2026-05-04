MILTON, Del. - Milton town council on Monday night took an action on the proposed Scarlet Oaks development, voting to schedule a public hearing on a planned commercial component within the project.
Council members accepted an advisory opinion from the planning and zoning commission and agreed to move forward with a hearing on the annexation of about 5 acres intended for commercial use.
The larger Scarlet Oaks project, proposed by Ribera Development, LLC, is planned for a 50-acre parcel between Shingle Point Road and Harbeson Road. The residential portion, annexed into town in 2023, calls for 163 housing units, including 64 single-family detached homes and 99 single-family attached homes, as well as a clubhouse and a shared-use path. The site is zoned R-1 residential.
The developer's representative said Monday that project plans also include improvements along sections of Harbeson Road and a new crosswalk connecting toward Mariner Middle School. A traffic impact study from DelDOT was not required for the proposal, according to the developer's representative.