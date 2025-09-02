Milton Theatre Announces 2026 Mainstage Season

MILTON, Del. - The Milton Theatre has announced its full Mainstage Season for 2026. The lineup includes a variety of musicals and performances set to take the stage throughout the year.
The season begins with A Chorus Line, running from Feb. 12 to Mar. 8. Nunsense 2 will follow from Apr. 30 to May 17. Summer brings Grease: The Musical, showing from Jul. 9 to Aug. 2.
In the fall, Sweeney Todd will run from Sep. 4 to Oct. 11, followed by Hedwig and the Angry Inch from Oct. 22 to Nov. 1. The season closes with Elf: The Musical, set for Nov. 19 to Dec. 13.
Tickets will be available soon. The theatre encourages people to sign up for its mailing list at www.miltontheatre.com to receive future announcements.