MILTON, Del. - At this year’s 2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, the Milton Theatre brought home 8 awards, the most wins across the state. This is also the first year that the Milton Theatre was nominated.
Some categories the theatre took home gold in include favorite local theatre, best ensemble and best direction of a musical.
In a press release, the theatre said, “To our talented team, passionate performers, and, of course, our amazing community who voted for us, thank you! Your support means the world to us, and we couldn’t have done it without you.”
The full list of winners includes:
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Kimberly Fitch - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Bella Myers and Jacey Brittingham - HEATHERS - Milton Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
- Fred Munzert - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
- Ken Mammarella - THE PSYCHIC - Wilmington Drama League
Best Ensemble
- HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Patrick Yarrington - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
- Luke Molloy - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre
Best Musical
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House
Best Performer In A Musical
- Sean Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House
Best Performer In A Play
- Rick Nazzaro - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre
Best Play
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Will Bryant - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Cody Munzert - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Thomas Higgins - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
- Tiffany Beckford - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
- Milton Theatre