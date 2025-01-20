Milton Theatre

MILTON, Del. - At this year’s 2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, the Milton Theatre brought home 8 awards, the most wins across the state. This is also the first year that the Milton Theatre was nominated.

Some categories the theatre took home gold in include favorite local theatre, best ensemble and best direction of a musical.

In a press release, the theatre said, “To our talented team, passionate performers, and, of course, our amazing community who voted for us, thank you! Your support means the world to us, and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

The full list of winners includes:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

  • Kimberly Fitch - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

  • Bella Myers and Jacey Brittingham - HEATHERS - Milton Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

  • Fred Munzert - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

  • Ken Mammarella - THE PSYCHIC - Wilmington Drama League

Best Ensemble

  • HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

  • Patrick Yarrington - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

  • Luke Molloy - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre

Best Musical

  • LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House

Best Performer In A Musical

  • Sean Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House

Best Performer In A Play

  • Rick Nazzaro - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre

Best Play

  • A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

  • Will Bryant - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

  • Cody Munzert - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

  • Thomas Higgins - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

  • Tiffany Beckford - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

  • Milton Theatre

