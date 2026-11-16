MILFORD, Del. - Milford School District leaders say it could be a long road back to the classroom for students at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School following a fire that tore through the building, as decisions about the school's future remain uncertain.
Superintendent Travis Moorman thanked the district staff, teachers and custodians who helped the district respond to the fire and its aftermath at the Monday night school board meeting.
Moorman said the district is continuing to assess the damage and determine the next steps for students and staff.
For students at Ross Elementary, the current grade configuration could remain in place for an extended period as the district works through recovery efforts.
"We're leaning towards maintaining this grade configuration, like I said, at a minimum of the remainder of the school year, but quite possibly for the upcoming school year as well."
Meanwhile, the future of the Ross Elementary building remains uncertain, with district leaders weighing whether rebuilding or remodeling would be the better option.
"It's still kind of up in the air right now, whether it's rebuild or remodel. So, you know, those are some very important decisions and things that are that are being determined."
Moorman explained that the decision will depend largely on the cost of restoring the school and the extent of the damage.
"One of the things that has to be determined of whether the cost effectiveness, supports the rebuild or a remodel, and so a lot of that will determine how much restoration and cleanup takes place. They're still going to have to be abatement and of asbestos and other materials, regardless of what happens with the school. So that would be the first step."
Although the fire has been extinguished, the district is still in the early stages of recovery. Asbestos abatement and the removal of other materials will be necessary regardless of whether the school is rebuilt or remodeled.
Ross Elementary's principal, Kimberly Webb also emphasized that the school's identity extends beyond its physical building, pointing to the relationships and sense of community that made it special.
"That feeling and that sense of meeting, that love, that sense of belonging. While we equated that to our school building, it was really the people all along," said Webb.
Insurance companies are still calculating the material losses caused by the fire. No final decision has been announced on whether the building will be rebuilt or remodeled.