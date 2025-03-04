Minivan crashes into playground in Long Neck area

LONG NECK, Del. - According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, emergency crews responded to a crash at a playground on Monday, March 3, at around 4:30 p.m. on Beach Cove Drive in the Stonewater Creek development near Indian Mission Road.
Emergency crews worked to stabilize the scene, but no injuries were reported. Officials say a gray Chrysler Town & Country minivan veered off the road, crashing into fencing around the playground before striking some recreational equipment.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Mid Sussex Rescue Squad were called to the scene after an automatic crash notification was triggered. Responding units included Tower 80 from the Oak Orchard station, Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck station, the Delaware State Fire Police, and the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad.
The Delaware State Fire Police helped with traffic control before clearing the scene. The Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.