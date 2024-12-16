OCEAN CITY - As Ocean City gears up for another bustling tourist season, officials are analyzing how visitors travel in town. Whether by car or by bus, the data tells a mixed story about transportation trends in Ocean City.
Gary and Phyllis Davis, yearly visitors to Ocean City, say driving is their only option.
“We come up to shop and walk the boardwalk, get some exercise, and we drive. Too far to take the bus,” said Gary Davis.
The Parking Division presented its yearly report, showing a modest win in parking revenue. Use of the ParkMobile app increased by 1.1 percent this year, bolstering the town’s parking-related income.
However, the Bus Division is facing challenges. According to City Manager Terry McGean, bus revenue is down 2 percent, with ridership dropping by an even steeper 4 percent.
A driver shortage is one factor contributing to the decline in bus use.
“We’re going to look at a lot of different strategies,” McGean said. “You know, job fairs, making sure we’re reaching out to maybe communities that we haven’t in the past.”
Despite the challenges, some locals like Cece Muneses continue to rely on public transit, particularly during the busy summer months.
“There’s usually no parking down here,” Muneses said. “And I volunteer at the church a lot. We use it a lot in the summer.”
Looking ahead to 2025, the Bus Division has adjusted its revenue projections from $2.3 million to $2.1 million. While the Bus Division’s report paints a mixed picture, officials hope that addressing the bus driver shortage will help increase revenue.