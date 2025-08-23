SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition will host its 16th Annual Monster Mile Walk for a Cause at Homestead Gardens in Smyrna on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers say this walk and festival aims to raise critical funds for breast cancer programs in the Greater Delaware region. Attendees can participate in a spirited 1-mile walk and then stay to enjoy a vibrant fall festival featuring music, games, food and activities for all ages.
The event also includes a variety of fun contests, with awards for categories such as best costume (individual, team, kid, and dog), and highest fundraisers among individuals and teams.
Registration is $25 for participants 13 and older, while children 12 and under can join for free with a registered adult, though t-shirts are not included for kids. Funds raised during the event support the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s mission to promote early detection, provide access to mammograms and offer vital resources for people diagnosed with or facing a recurrence of breast cancer.