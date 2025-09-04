DAGSBORO, Del. - The Dagsboro Planning and Zoning Commission held a workshop Thursday night to discuss the future of the town’s development moratorium.

During the workshop, William Labor, a member of the commission, gave a presentation outlining potential changes and considerations for the town as it continues to grow. Labor discussed a variety of proposals, including impact fees for new construction within town limits.

"The town is trying to take a look at some of the fees and the impact fees that we have and say and plan for how that could look in the future."

Labor said," So today, we're really been reevaluating those, seeing what our current fees look like, our fee structures, and then how potentially we can alter or change those in order to make sure that as the town continues to grow, like many of the towns around here, we do so in a fiscally responsible way."

Labor also talked about the importance of the keeping the small town spirit alive in Dagsboro with this moratorium. 

"The ultimate goal is that we don't have major changes. We've heard a lot from the people here. I think people really enjoy Dagsboro. It's a small town, but there's a lot of charm, and so I think part of this discussion is saying, how do we make sure that we balance the growth that the entire state is seeing right now, but also in a way that allows us to continue to keep that Dagsboro charm and continue to keep the current."

To get a sense of how the community feels, CoastTV also spoke with Leah and Olivia Mitchell, who work at the historic Clayton Theatre, a beloved Dagsboro landmark. The Mitchells say they see the town’s residents as extended family.

The Clayton Theatre, a historic Dagsboro landmark.

“Dagsboro has a lot of rich history to it,” Leah Mitchell said. “They love the history. They love keeping it the same. It’s just good old Dagsboro-what everyone continues to say.”

