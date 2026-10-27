The cooperative said at 9:20 p.m. crews were working to replace electrical equipment that contributed to the outage. Power was expected to be restored as quickly and safely as possible.
More than 1,100 lose power in Long Neck
- Brandon Ferguson
Brandon Ferguson
Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist
Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.
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Brandon Ferguson
Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist
Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.
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