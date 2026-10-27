"Power outages" on a blue electric pole.

About 1,186 Delaware Electric Cooperative members in Long Neck lost power Tuesday evening as crews worked to replace electrical equipment and restore service.
LONG NECK, Del. - About 1,186 Delaware Electric Cooperative members in the Long Neck area were without power Tuesday evening as crews worked to restore service.

The cooperative said at 9:20 p.m. crews were working to replace electrical equipment that contributed to the outage. Power was expected to be restored as quickly and safely as possible.

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Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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