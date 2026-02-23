DELMARVA - Warming centers have opened across Delaware and Maryland to assist people without power following Winter Storm Hernando.
Officials announced multiple locations where community members can go to stay warm as restoration efforts continue in parts of the region.
Delaware
New Castle County: William Hicks Anderson Community Center, 501 N. Madison St., Wilmington
Kent County: Dover High School, 1 Dover High Drive, Dover
Sussex County: Sussex Central Middle School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown
Maryland
Dorchester County: Dorchester County Library, 303 Gay St., Cambridge
Wicomico County: Civic Center, 500 Glenn Ave., Salisbury
Somerset County: Various fire departments are serving as warming centers
