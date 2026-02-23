Warming Centers

Officials announced multiple locations where community members can go to stay warm as restoration efforts continue in parts of the region.

DELMARVA - Warming centers have opened across Delaware and Maryland to assist people without power following Winter Storm Hernando.

Officials announced multiple locations where community members can go to stay warm as restoration efforts continue in parts of the region.

Delaware

  • New Castle County: William Hicks Anderson Community Center, 501 N. Madison St., Wilmington

  • Kent County: Dover High School, 1 Dover High Drive, Dover

  • Sussex County: Sussex Central Middle School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown

Maryland

  • Dorchester County: Dorchester County Library, 303 Gay St., Cambridge

  • Wicomico County: Civic Center, 500 Glenn Ave., Salisbury

  • Somerset County: Various fire departments are serving as warming centers

Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you