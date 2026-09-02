LEWES, Del. - G’s DElights, a woman-owned, mom-run food processing business based in Sussex County, has received a $12,500 award through the Delaware Grocery Initiative.
The Delaware Division of Small Business's initiative is aimed at improving access to healthy, affordable food in communities with limited grocery options.
Jory Moore, the Finance Director for the Delaware Division of Small Business says they offer grants through the Grocery Initiative twice a year. "This is to help with food deserts and food insecurity in certain areas. So we give out grants to those who are food suppliers and food producers. We pick the winners through an application process and then they go through a review process on a panel," said Moore.
G’s DElights is a second-time Grocery Initiative funding awardee. Since receiving its first award in 2025, the company has expanded to partner with Delaware farmers, sourcing surplus, extending shelf life through freeze-drying and bringing local products to market year-round.
Owner of G's DElights, Raelynn Grogan, says the goal of the business is to prevent food waste within Delaware's local food system. " The funding will help support connecting local farms to local businesses such as ourselves as a food processor. We'll be able to know how much is available, whether it's seconds, whether it's too much, and we'll be able to bring it in, process it, and create healthy snacks for our local community," Grogan explained.
The award was presented today at the tail end of the Historic Lewes Farmers Market, providing an opportunity to see the organization’s work in action and learn more about how it supports local food access.