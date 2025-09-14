MILLSBORO, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car that happened Saturday evening in Millsboro.
According to investigators, the crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 on Dupont Boulevard (US 113) at the intersection with Centerview Drive.
A Honda motorcycle was going north in the right lane of Route 113 and troopers say it failed to stop at a red light. Police say the motorcycle was speeding when it entered the intersection.
At the same time, officers claim a Chevrolet Malibu was driving west on Centerview Drive with a green light and proceeded through the intersection. The front of the motorcycle struck the left front side of the Malibu, causing the 52-year-old motorcycle rider to be thrown from the bike.
The rider, a man from York, Pennsylvania, was wearing a helmet but pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name, pending notification of his family.
The driver of the Malibu, a 21-year-old man from Millsboro, was taken to a nearby hospital. He was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for about three and a half hours as the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated and cleared the area.
The investigation remains ongoing. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at (302) 703-3269. Tips can also be submitted through the Delaware State Police Facebook page or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.