Deadly Motorcycle crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car that happened in Millsboro over the weekend.

MILLSBORO, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car that happened Saturday evening in Millsboro.

According to investigators, the crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 on Dupont Boulevard (US 113) at the intersection with Centerview Drive.

A Honda motorcycle was going north in the right lane of Route 113 and troopers say it failed to stop at a red light. Police say the motorcycle was speeding when it entered the intersection.

At the same time, officers claim a Chevrolet Malibu was driving west on Centerview Drive with a green light and proceeded through the intersection. The front of the motorcycle struck the left front side of the Malibu, causing the 52-year-old motorcycle rider to be thrown from the bike.

The rider, a man from York, Pennsylvania, was wearing a helmet but pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name, pending notification of his family.

The driver of the Malibu, a 21-year-old man from Millsboro, was taken to a nearby hospital. He was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about three and a half hours as the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated and cleared the area.

The investigation remains ongoing. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at (302) 703-3269. Tips can also be submitted through the Delaware State Police Facebook page or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you