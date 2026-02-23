Mountaire Farms

The Mountaire Farms location in Selbyville off of Railroad Avenue. 

SELBYVILLE, Del.- Mountaire Farms has canceled its day shift for Tuesday, Feb. 24, at its processing plants in Selbyville and Millsboro following the recent storm.

The company announced the decision on social media, citing weather-related impacts.

According to the post, night shift employees should report at their normal times Tuesday. Employees in RRP and maintenance are asked to check with their supervisors regarding their schedules.

Mountaire said its Millsboro administrative building will remain open.

Workers with questions are encouraged to contact their supervisors.

