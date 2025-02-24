MARYLAND - The Maryland Transit Administration is inviting young artists to showcase their creativity and highlight the environmental benefits of public transit in the 2025 MTA Earth Day Art Contest. Winners will have their artwork featured on a MTA bus.
The contest is open to Maryland kids and teens ages 5 to 17-years-old. Participants are encouraged to create original drawings, paintings or illustrations that depict how public transportation helps protect the environment. Designs can include buses and trains, clean air and green spaces, and the role of transit in reducing traffic and pollution.
Rules for the submitted artwork include:
- Must be created on paper no larger than 8.5" x 11"
- Submitted as a high-quality .jpg or .pdf file using the official submission link
- Entries must be submitted by Monday, March 17, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.
- File names should follow this format: firstname-lastname-title.jpg
Winning designs will be wrapped on MTA buses, turning them into moving works of art. Winners will also be invited to a special Earth Day event to see their artwork unveiled, says MTA.