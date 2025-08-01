mzzle2tail

Celebration and ribbon-cutting at Muzzle 2 Tail Horsemanship’s one-year anniversary. (Photo: Shelby Givens) 

MILFORD, Del.-  Muzzle 2 Tail Horsemanship and Therapeutic Riding Center recently marked its one-year anniversary and the acceptance of a $4,000 donation from the Milford Lions Club.

The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony presented by the Milford Chamber of Commerce. The event also featured support from KSI, recognized as the community helpers for the day.

Shelby Givens, CEO and owner of Muzzle 2 Tail and a certified therapeutic riding instructor, expressed gratitude for the ongoing community support.

The center provides therapeutic riding programs aimed at improving the physical and emotional well-being of its participants.

