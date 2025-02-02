DOVER, Del. – Delaware locals are gearing up for NAMIWalks Delaware, an event promoting "Mental Health for All", set for Saturday, May 3, at Delaware Technical and Community College’s Terry Campus in Dover.
NAMIWalks supports free mental health programs, advocacy efforts and community outreach, making care more accessible and affordable.
“Looking at the mental health landscape in 2025 realistically, it’s impossible to care too much about affordable and accessible care,” said NAMI Delaware’s CEO, Marie Wenzel. “Its impact is deeply felt in every corner of Delaware, from home and family to the workplace and public spaces."
The event is open to everyone and includes local performers, vendors and mental health advocates. Registration is free, but fundraising is encouraged. Participants who raise at least $100 will receive an event T-shirt.
To sign up, visit namiwalks.org/Delaware. All of the funds raised stay in Delaware, supporting NAMI’s programs, educational resources and services.