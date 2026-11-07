MILLSBORO, Del.- The Nanticoke Indian Museum brought people together to celebrate the history of the Nanticoke people this Native American Day.
This year's celebration carries the theme "Rooted in tradition, growing our future", highlighting everything from native farmers to the cultural traditions that have been passed down through generations, like corn husk dolls.
Rebecca Jackson-Square, founder of Native Creative Arts, said the tradition of making the dolls stems from the tribes beliefs. "In traditional indigenous customs, we want to make sure that we use each and every part of everything that Mother Earth gives us, including the corn. So we find nutrition in the fruit of the corn, but we also use the other elements in the design when we're looking to, find fire starters. We'll also use corn husks for that as well."
Melissa Jackson, Nanticoke Indian Tribe Member, said the event acts as a way to reach more members of the community.
"We need our community members who have attended our events to also express that and express that there are Indians right here in the state of Delaware, and they've been here all along, never went anywhere."
The day is about more than celebrating the past, it's about sharing traditions and making sure they continue into the future.