GEORGETOWN, Del. - National Coming Out Day is celebrated all over the world, including here in Sussex County.
DelTech hosted a National Coming Out Day fair on campus in Georgetown. Other participating organizations included the League of Women Voters of Sussex County and Camp Rehoboth.
National Coming Out Day is an annual LGBTQIA+ awareness day observed on October 11 to support anyone "coming out of the closet."
The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jason Technology Center, Campus Store Hallway.
According to DelTech, "this is an opportunity to show solidarity and embrace diversity within our community."
Lanae Drew is a member of the Gay Straight Alliance at DelTech. She came out at 18 but it wasn't necessarily easy.
"My friend group, they're very supportive people. My family is a different story," said Drew.
However, her coming out journey was "received with a lot of love."
Academic counselor for student life, Dr. Jose Miller, says these sorts of gatherings really make a difference for people.
"I've had students for several years who basically share with me that because of events like this, we gave them the courage to make sure that they are able to come out to their families," said Miller.
Courage, that's what Drew hopes she and the GSA can help foster. "You know that's kind of what I'm hoping for today, is to have people walk by and kind of say 'we have a GSA club here? I didn't know that' and then, you know, get them to come on in with us and join our community," said Drew.
If you aren't out of the closet just yet, remember everyone started somewhere, just like Lanae.
For those needing a bit of encouragement, Drew says "just do the best thing for yourself. Just think about who you are, who you want to be, and where you are and try to be true to yourself. That's it."