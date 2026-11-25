UNITED STATES - The National Fire Protection Association is putting out safety tips and warning against cooking fires that increase on Thanksgiving Day.
The NFPA said cooking fires increase by about 400 percent on Thanksgiving Day, compared to the daily average. Turkey fryers can significantly increase the risk of a home fire if they aren't used properly. The association said there are several safety tips to keep in mind before firing up the fryer.
The first safety tip is to not overfill the fryer. Before adding oil, use water to determine the proper fill level. Then, empty the fryer and make sure it's completely dried before adding the oil.
Remember to only fry the turkey outdoors. Place the fryer on a solid, level surface that is far enough away from buildings, decks and anything that could catch fire.
When frying, the NFPA said to keep an appropriate and properly rated fire extinguisher nearby. Remember to never use water to put out a grease or oil fire because that can cause the fire to spread rapidly.
Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before frying. Ice and excess moisture can cause hot oil to splatter or overflow, creating a fire and burn hazard.
It is unsafe to leave the fryer unattended at any time because overheated oil can ignite. Remember to keep children and pets at a safe distance from the fryer, both while the fryer is in use and after its finished cooking as hot oil can remain dangerously hot for hours.
Never use a turkey fryer in an enclosed or covered space. Garages, homes, patios and decks are not safe locations. While frying, remember to wear safe clothing, like goggles, long sleeves and heat-resistant gloves or oven mitts designed for high temperatures.