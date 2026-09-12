DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Nearly 150 riders entered the final leg of the annual Delaware Law Enforcement Thank You Ride on Friday, Sept. 11, as the event concluded in Dewey Beach.
The Dewey Beach Police Department escorted the group into town Friday afternoon, marking the end of a two-day ride honoring Delaware law enforcement officers who have died.
According to the Dewey Beach Police Department, the ride began in Wilmington two days earlier and stopped at locations where fallen officers had been assigned. Riders traveled nearly 140 miles before reaching Dewey Beach for the conclusion of the annual event.
This year's ride honored five fallen officers:
- Matthew “Ty” Snook
- Christopher Skobot
- Dennis Kelly
- Tim Jones
- Jonathan Pallet
The Dewey Beach Police Department thanked the riders for continuing to honor the officers and their service.
“Thank you for honoring our fallen; we will never forget,” the department said in a Facebook post.
The department closed its message with the phrase, “In Valor there is hope.”