Bicyclists following behind a Dewey Beach police car.

Nearly 150 riders completed the annual "Delaware Law Enforcement Thank You Ride” Friday in Dewey Beach, honoring five fallen Delaware officers. (Dewey Beach Police Department)

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Nearly 150 riders entered the final leg of the annual Delaware Law Enforcement Thank You Ride on Friday, Sept. 11, as the event concluded in Dewey Beach.

The Dewey Beach Police Department escorted the group into town Friday afternoon, marking the end of a two-day ride honoring Delaware law enforcement officers who have died.

A group photo of the bicyclists on the sand.

Nearly 150 riders completed the annual "Delaware Law Enforcement Thank You Ride” Friday in Dewey Beach, honoring five fallen Delaware officers. (Dewey Beach Police Department)

According to the Dewey Beach Police Department, the ride began in Wilmington two days earlier and stopped at locations where fallen officers had been assigned. Riders traveled nearly 140 miles before reaching Dewey Beach for the conclusion of the annual event.

This year's ride honored five fallen officers:

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  • Matthew “Ty” Snook
  • Christopher Skobot
  • Dennis Kelly
  • Tim Jones
  • Jonathan Pallet

The Dewey Beach Police Department thanked the riders for continuing to honor the officers and their service.

Riders

Nearly 150 riders completed the annual "Delaware Law Enforcement Thank You Ride” Friday in Dewey Beach, honoring five fallen Delaware officers. (Dewey Beach Police Department)

“Thank you for honoring our fallen; we will never forget,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The department closed its message with the phrase, “In Valor there is hope.”

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Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. She has won an Associated Press award for Best Multimedia Journalist and is a licensed remote pilot. Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. 

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