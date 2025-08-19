Nearly a year later, Delaware ends drought watch

DELAWARE- Gov. Matt Meyer has lifted Delaware’s drought watch, almost 10 months after it was first put in place.
The Water Supply Coordinating Council, led by Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Greg Patterson, said rainfall, streamflow and groundwater levels have returned to normal, especially in New Castle County.
“Lifting the drought watch is welcome news after nearly a year of dry conditions,” Meyer said. “While water conditions have improved, it’s up to all of us to use water wisely.”
According to officials, the drought watch was declared in October 2024 by then-Gov. John Carney after six months of low rainfall. It stayed in place through the first half of 2025, when precipitation was still below normal.
Recent storms helped turn things around. July saw nearly 5.2 inches of rain, about an inch above normal for the month.
Patterson said steady rainfall since spring ended the dry spell. “While water conservation is always a good practice, we are finally out of the indicators of a possible drought,” he said.
Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton said the timing has been critical for farmers. “Recent rainfall events have helped recharge the soil and groundwater reserves,” he said. “That has put our farmers in a much better position as we head into the height of the growing season.”