OCEAN CITY, Md. - A fire that scorched dunes and fencing between 116th and 117th streets behind the Fountainhead Towers condominiums in Ocean City on Saturday night was caused by illegal fireworks, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.
According to the Ocean City Fire Department's Office of the Fire Marshal, the fire was reported at approximately 9:21 p.m. on June 20. On Monday, fire officials shared that the blaze was caused by illegal fireworks.
The fire left the dunes and protective fencing heavily charred, raising concerns among nearby residents about what could have happened if the flames had spread to surrounding buildings.
While firefighters say poppers and sparklers are legal in Maryland, they note that larger canister-style fireworks that spray sparks are prohibited.
Neighbor Jay Walker says what appeared to begin as backyard fireworks quickly escalated into a dangerous situation.
"I jumped up, my son jumped up, and then by the time I literally got to the window right there, the dune was already on fire," Walker says.
Walker says the outcome could have been far worse if nearby wooden condominium units, which he says are holding roughly 30 people, had caught fire.
"This would've been a pretty major problem. All four units actually have people in it right now, so obviously life would've been the first part of it," he says.
Video shared with CoastTV by Walker's wife showed flames burning in two separate locations along the dune line.
Deputy Fire Marshal Allison LeCates says protecting the dune line is critical to the town's safety.
"Keeping that dune line protected is very important to us and the town, as it keeps us safe from hurricanes, Nor'Easter," LeCates says.
LeCates added that fireworks safety is especially important because of ongoing drought conditions affecting Delmarva.
"We see a lot of trash can fires, dune line fires, things like that from illegal fireworks. We do our best to prevent as much as we can and get the message out that these fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous," she says.
Although the flames have been extinguished, firefighters say the incident serves as a reminder that a single reckless spark can threaten an entire community, particularly during dry coastal conditions.
The Ocean City Fire Department is also reminding residents that burns and hand injuries from fireworks become more common in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July. Officials said the investigation into the fire remains ongoing.