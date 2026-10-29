BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation will convert the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Apple Tree Road in Bridgeville to an all-way stop on Thursday, Nov. 5, weather permitting.
DelDOT crews will install new stop signs and pavement markings to improve traffic control at the intersection.
Flaggers will be on-site to direct drivers through the work zone while the changes are being made.
Drivers are urged to use caution, reduce their speed and watch for workers in the area.
Once the conversion is complete, drivers approaching the intersection from all directions will be required to stop.