DELAWARE - Delaware officials announced that New Castle County has been downgraded to a Level 1 Driving Warning, while Kent and Sussex counties remain under a Level 3 Driving Ban as severe winter weather continues to impact road conditions across the state.
The updated restrictions took effect at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 23. Additionally, National Guard assets have been reassigned from New Castle County to assist with emerging needs in Kent and Sussex counties.
New Castle County moved from a Level 2 restriction to a Level 1 Driving Warning. Under Level 1, people are advised to avoid traveling on roadways unless there is a significant safety, health or business reason to do so. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution.
Kent and Sussex counties remain under a Level 3 Driving Ban. Under a Level 3 ban, no person may operate a car, truck, SUV or other motor vehicle on Delaware roadways except for those designated as first responders, first informers and essential personnel, including public utility workers and operators of snow removal equipment employed or contracted by a public or private entity.
State leaders said the mandates are intended to keep emergency responders and essential personnel safe by minimizing nonessential travel during severe weather and dangerous road conditions.
