DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Delaware has enacted new legislation aimed at improving safety for roadside workers.
The bill, authored by State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky (R-Long Neck), enhances penalties for drivers who fail to follow the state’s “Move Over” law, which mandates that motorists yield or slow down when approaching emergency responders, utility crews, and other roadside workers.
The new law introduces significant changes to Delaware’s existing traffic regulations:
1. Increased Penalties: The maximum fine for a first offense has been raised from $150 to $250. Drivers who commit a second violation can now be fined up to $500—$200 more than the previous penalty. Subsequent violations will carry a fine of up to $1,000. These heightened fines aim to deter dangerous driving behaviors and emphasize the importance of yielding to roadside workers.
2. New Speed Reduction Requirements: In situations where drivers cannot safely yield to a stopped emergency vehicle or other specified roadside workers, and the speed limit is 50 mph or higher, the law now requires motorists to reduce their speed by at least 20 mph below the posted limit. This provision is designed to protect workers in high-speed areas where sudden stops or lane changes may be hazardous.
“I was gratified that this was my first bill to be enacted into law because I think it will make a difference,” said Rep. Hilovsky. “In recent years, numerous roadside accidents have been caused by inattentive drivers, resulting in injuries and deaths. This law sends a clear message: when you see men and women working along the road, slow down and move over.”
The “Move Over” law is part of a broader effort to increase safety awareness and reduce deaths and injuries among those working on or near roadways. According to AAA, despite the enactment of similar laws in all 50 states, 71% of Americans remain unaware of the requirement to move over or slow down when approaching roadside workers.
With approximately 23 roadside workers and first responders killed annually in preventable accidents nationwide, and hundreds more injured, the enhanced law seeks to provide greater protection for those who risk their lives to ensure public safety.
The new provisions of House Bill 329 took effect immediately upon the governor’s signature, reinforcing Delaware’s commitment to safeguarding its emergency responders and utility crews.