New DNREC program walks you through the pesky permitting process for wells, septic systems and more
DELAWARE - Permitting can be a complicated process, but the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has launched a dashboard that it hopes will make things easier for both homeowners and contractors.
The new interactive dashboard helps people check on the status of their applications. It helps them determine where their paperwork is in the permitting process, and helps retrieve already issued permit documents.
“Improving the way DNREC handles permits is a priority for Gov. Meyer and for me, and the Division of Water especially has been working hard on tools and process improvements to help with that,” Secretary Greg Patterson said. “This is just part of our permitting improvement efforts, with more to come.”
Dashboards are now available for many of the high-volume permits, including well permits, septic permits, septic system site evaluations, and septic system inspections (Class H).
“The new dashboards make permit tracking transparent and accessible to everyone,” said Steve Smailer, director of the DNREC Division of Water. “Providing the status of new applications and giving 24/7 access to over 400,000 historic permit documents not only helps to better inform the public, but it also lets our staff focus on reviewing those permits and getting them out the door.”
More permit dashboards are currently under development. According to DNREC all of these projects are part of an effort to update systems and improve communication with the public.
